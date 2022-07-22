AL's ‘mega corruption’ led country to edge of disaster: Fakhrul

"The government has always cooperated (with the looters) in plundering the country's financial sector. Because the masterminds of those involved in the looting are all the agents of the government...Bangladesh has been made bankrupt," he observed.
The statement was issued denouncing the jailing of Feni district unit Jubo Dal president Jakir Hossain Jasim in a 'false' case.
Fakhrul alleged that law enforcers arrested Jasim on Thursday evening from Kakrail in the capital and then brought him to his house in Feni. Later, the BNP leader said Jasim was implicated in a 'false case' and sent to jail.
"The illegitimate government has got desperate to stay in power and continue its misrule. That's why they're implementing the blueprint of wiping out the opposition parties through repression," Fakhrul said.
He said the ruling party has snatched all human rights as they consider the country's people as their enemies. "Freedom of expression is now imprisoned in Awami prison. People's lives are endangered by the poisonous grasp of Nazi rule and everyone is worried about the safety of life and property."
The BNP leader said the existence of the opposition party has become a threat to the government. "So, their only programme now is to create planned incidents, file false cases for the arbitrary arrest of the opposition activists. The government is shamelessly using the administration and police to implement the programmes".
As part of that 'evil' programme of the government, Fakhrul said Jasim was arrested in a false case and sent to jail.
He demanded the withdrawal of the 'politically motivated' case against Jasim and his unconditional release.