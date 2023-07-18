This govt is a govt of ‘corrupt businessmen’: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused this government of being a government of ‘corrupt businessmen’.

He said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hold talks for five hours with the people who hike prices of commodities and electricity, siphon off billions of taka and build houses in countries like Singapore, Canada, America and England. I feel ashamed, saddened and disgusted.”

He made these remarks while inaugurating a march programme at Gabtoli in the capital today, Tuesday at 11am.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam, speaking as chief guest, said, “I express my disgust in this government. Democracy is in its grave now. And you have just destroyed the election system.”

Mentioning the elections of 2014 and 2018, Mirza Fakhrul said, “In 2014, you had elected 154 people without ballots. While in 2018, you had already cast votes on the night before, using the state mechanism. And then you just emptied the pockets of Bangladeshi public in the last 10 to 15 years. People are devastated with paying series of taxes and surcharges.”