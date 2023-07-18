This govt is a govt of ‘corrupt businessmen’: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused this government of being a government of ‘corrupt businessmen’.
He said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hold talks for five hours with the people who hike prices of commodities and electricity, siphon off billions of taka and build houses in countries like Singapore, Canada, America and England. I feel ashamed, saddened and disgusted.”
He made these remarks while inaugurating a march programme at Gabtoli in the capital today, Tuesday at 11am.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam, speaking as chief guest, said, “I express my disgust in this government. Democracy is in its grave now. And you have just destroyed the election system.”
Mentioning the elections of 2014 and 2018, Mirza Fakhrul said, “In 2014, you had elected 154 people without ballots. While in 2018, you had already cast votes on the night before, using the state mechanism. And then you just emptied the pockets of Bangladeshi public in the last 10 to 15 years. People are devastated with paying series of taxes and surcharges.”
‘Farcical by-election’
Referring to thw Dhaka-17 by-election, the BNP secretary general said that the election commission staged a farcical by-election in Dhaka on Monday. The Awami League-backed candidate in the by-election was extremely heavy-weight. He’s also the head of Awami League’s think-tank. Everyone in the country is familiar with him. He is professor Arafat. And who is his contender? Hero Alom!
The BNP secretary general said, “They failed to draw voters to the polling centres even in this election, the centres were empty. According to the records of the limping election commission, only 11 per cent votes have been cast. We saw on television, there were no voters anywhere. When a voter arrived after five hours had been past, there was such a commotion and fuss. Later, when results of that vote came out Arafat displayed the victory sign. How shameful!”
Mirza Fakhrul in his speech condemned the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom, the independent candidate of the election. He said, “Hero Alom is not a political figure of the country. While contesting against him in the election, they had to drag him out of the polling centre and beat him black and blue. He was beaten in the way snakes are beaten to death.”
Mentioning police’s role this BNP leader said, “And the police had the audacity to say, we did our job. You did right thing after all, you stood there and watched the sole contestant being beaten up. And the election commission has said that the election has been fair. There’s no benefit in deceiving the public by staging these dramas.”
Calling Monday’s by-election a farce Mirza, Fakhrul raised the issue of the upcoming parliament election. He said, “They (the government) will hold the elections at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024. They have already announced it once that the election will indeed be held with Sheikh Hasina in power. We too have said very clearly that no election is to be held under this illegal Hasina government.”
Mirza Fakhrul again reiterated the demand of election under non-party caretaker government. He said, “You found it very pleasing when you came to power through a caretaker government. Now the public wants to assume power. So, resign immediately, dissolve the parliament and hand over power to a neutral, non-party government. Otherwise the issue will be sorted out on the streets.”
BNP is holding marches in every single district and cities across the country, including Dhaka today. Inaugurating the programme scheduled in Dhaka at Gabtoli, Mirza Fakhrul said that not only BNP, 36 political parties together have demanded for this government to resign right now. Today’s march programme is being held across the country towards that same goal. This is not a march only; it is a journey towards the goal of victory.
Urging everyone to participate in this programme, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Come, let’s begin a new dimension and new journey of the movement through this march. We will materialise the one-point demand through this movement.”
99 per cent businessmen want the govt gone: Amir Khasru
While speaking as special guest, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury cited the issue of top trade organisation, FBCCI’s conference. Quite a few businessmen there have expressed their hope to see Sheikh Hasina in power again.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury claimed that one of the current business leaders has told him (Amir Khasru) that they (businessmen) were pressurised into holding this conference.
This BNP leader also said that, 99 per cent of the businessmen want to drive the government out. They are unable to open LCs now. They are failing to run the their businesses with such high rates for water, electricity and gas connections. The common businessmen cannot even take loans from the banks because of the rampant looting.
With Amanullah Aman in the chair, BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Zainul Abdin Faruk, Dhaka north city member secretary Aminul Haque and others also spoke at the pre-march rally.