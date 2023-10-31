BNP wants to continue non-stop programmes amid adverse situation

Although the BNP secretary general is in jail and many leaders are on the run to avoid arrest, the party has enforced the non-stop blockade for three days amid an adverse situation.
BNP leaders said they want to continue the non-stop programmes despite difficult situation.
The party will observe a nonstop blockade on roadways, railways and waterways for three days, beginning from 6:00am on Tuesday till 6:00pm on Thursday (2 November).
Other parties including Ganatantra Mancha and alliances, that have joined the simultaneous movement to unseat the government, have supported the blockade. Jamaat-e-Islam has also enforced the non-stop blockade for three days from Tuesday morning.
BNP has been organising non-violent and peaceful programmes over a year demanding the resignation of the government.
However, many of the BNP leaders are considering the foiled Dhaka grand rally of 28 October amid attacks and clashes as a 'jostle'.
A section of leaders said BNP has to face the police operation, new cases and tough situation of the government as a result of the violence on 28 October.
BNP has enforced hartal and blockade after quite a long time so that their movement gets momentum.
After the foil of the grand rally, BNP has enforced hartal nationwide on 29 October. Later, after a pause of one day, the party enforced a nonstop blockade for three days.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, said it has been difficult to observe programmes as the government has used its entire machinery to inflict repressions on the opposition leaders and activists. Despite that, they would try their level best to enforce blockades on roadways, railways and waterways for three days.