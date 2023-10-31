BNP wants to continue non-stop programmes amid adverse situation

Although the BNP secretary general is in jail and many leaders are on the run to avoid arrest, the party has enforced the non-stop blockade for three days amid an adverse situation.

BNP leaders said they want to continue the non-stop programmes despite difficult situation.

The party will observe a nonstop blockade on roadways, railways and waterways for three days, beginning from 6:00am on Tuesday till 6:00pm on Thursday (2 November).

Other parties including Ganatantra Mancha and alliances, that have joined the simultaneous movement to unseat the government, have supported the blockade. Jamaat-e-Islam has also enforced the non-stop blockade for three days from Tuesday morning.