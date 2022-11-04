BCL council on 3 December

BCL’s 29th council was held in May 2018. Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury was made president and Golam Rabbani general secretary on 31 July same year. The duo lost their posts in September 2019 due to allegations of corruption.

Later, Al Nahean Khan was made acting president and Lekhak Bhattacharee acting general secretary. AL president Sheikh Hasina later gave them the full charge in the BCL’s founding anniversary on 4 January, 2020.

AL leader Abdur Rahman, who was in charge of overseeing BCL, told Prothom Alo that time that Al Nahean and Lekhak would remain in the posts for rest of the tenure (10 months) of Rezwanul-Rabbani but the current leadership has already passed over two years in the posts.