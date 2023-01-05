Sheikh Hasina never fears BNP's threat of movement: Quader

"Fair elections will be held under the incumbent government and its proof was seen in the last few elections. The election commission is working independently in the country. If you want to change the government, all the parties must join polls," he said.
Climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war have changed the whole world, Quader said, adding: "Today, recession is visible in Europe-America. Coronavirus has not left yet. No one knows when it will go. China is still suffering from it. Consequences of all these things are going on here".
Despite those, Bangladesh has started to turn around even amid the ongoing world crisis and will turn around under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.
The road transport and bridges minister said the export earning has increased, while the remittance inflow has started to increase too.
Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve is still USD 34 billion and with the amount, the import expenses of five months could be met, he added.
"I went to Singapore for medical checkup. With reference to the Pakistani ambassador, our ambassador there said the reserve of that country (Pakistan) is below USD five billion. On the way to the country, I heard that it has dropped further by half a billion USD. Pakistan is also in the same situation as Sri Lanka. But, under the right leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is moving forward at an indomitable pace" Quader said.
Chaired by Syed Moinul Hasan, president of road and highway engineers association, the function was addressed, among others, by AL science and technology affairs secretary engineer Abdus Sabur, road transport and highways division secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, chief engineer of roads and highways department Ishaq and general secretary of road and highway engineers association Amit Kumar Chakraborty.