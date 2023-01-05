Sheikh Hasina never fears BNP's threat of movement: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is not afraid of the BNP's threat of movement to oust the government.

"People laugh at the threat of their (BNP's) movement...many speculate many things. The country would face conflicts. But nothing happened," he said, addressing the inaugural session of the 30th conference of road and highway engineers association at Tejgaon in the capital.

Getting the touch of modernity, Bangladesh is now moving forward keeping pace with the developed countries, Quader said, adding if BNP does something peacefully, the government will welcome its peaceful stand.

"However, strict action will be taken if anyone causes harm to public property and their lives," he warned.

About the obsolete caretaker government system, the AL general secretary reiterated that the system would never return to this country.