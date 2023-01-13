We are facing a tough challenge this time: Obaidul Quader

“We have a lot of challenges ahead of us this time, very tough challenges. The world is facing a recession. IMF report stated that the world is approaching fast towards a great recession. Cost of living has increased all around the world including in Europe. The reserve has decreased to half a billion in Pakistan whereas we have reserves of around 34 billion dollars. This is a stable condition. Bangladesh Bank has reserves for paying import bills of 5 months,” Quader added.
Quader said that caretaker government system exists only in Pakistan.
“Democracy has been going on in our country for long. Our democracy is still in a nascent stage and it will gradually amend its mistakes. Democracy will be institutionalized in the course of development. We are working towards this end,” Quader said adding that there was no democracy in the country for 21 years and Sheikh Hasina has restored democracy by uniting the nation.
Quader said trial of war criminals and killers of Bangabandhu was possible only because of courage and tenacity of Sheikh Hasina.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the first ever tunnel in South Asia has been constructed in Chattogram only because of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangabandhu tunnel would be open for all in next April or May, Quader said adding that everything needed would be done for safety of the tunnel.
He said the feasibility studies for Chattogram metro rail project is at the final stage.
Awami League’s central office secretary Biplab Barua, Chattogram north AL’s president MA Salam and secretary Sheikh Ataur Rahman, city AL’s acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury and secretary AJM Nasir Uddin and south unit’s secretary Mofizur Rahman.