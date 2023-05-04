Jahangir's appeal over cancellation of nomination paper turned down

The appeal of Jahangir Alam against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the mayoral post in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election was turned down.

The hearing of his appeal was held at the office of Dhaka divisional commissioner on Thursday.

When asked about his reaction, Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo that "now I will move to the High Court (HC). I hope I will get justice there."