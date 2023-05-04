Jahangir's appeal over cancellation of nomination paper turned down

The appeal of Jahangir Alam against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the mayoral post in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election was turned down.
The hearing of his appeal was held at the office of Dhaka divisional commissioner on Thursday.
When asked about his reaction, Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo that "now I will move to the High Court (HC). I hope I will get justice there."
Earlier on 30 April, the returning officer of GCC election, Faridul Islam, rejected the nomination paper of Jahangir Alam, who was denied ticket from the ruling Awami League.
However, the candidature of his mother Zayeda Khatun has been announced valid.
Jahangir Alam had sought nomination from the ruling party for being a mayoral candidate in the Gazipur city polls. But the party gave the nomination to city Awami League president Azmat Ullah Khan.