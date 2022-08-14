Voter registration at AL office

Though there are provisions on collecting information visiting every house for updating the voter list, the process of voter registration is being carried out at a ward unit office of ruling Awami League in Tejgaon, Dhaka. People who want to be enlisted as voters are being asked through local mosque’s loud speaker to go to the AL office with necessary documents. Experts said registering of voters at a political party’s office is illegal and it would make the voter list questionable.

People were seen coming to the office of AL’s Dhaka metro (north) unit’s ward no. 24 in Tejgaon on Saturday evening. A data collector, recruited by the election commission (EC), was registering the voters there.

As per the voter list law, the data collector has to visit houses of a certain area to register voters. The law also says in no way a person involved with any political party directly or indirectly can be considered as data collector or supervisor so that the voter list cannot be disputable. But now the voter registration is going on at the office of a political party.