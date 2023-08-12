People no longer believe in AL propaganda on BNP's anti-Hindu stance: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged ruling Awami League spreads propaganda to neighbouring India that BNP is an anti-Hindu organisation, but people of the country no longer believe in such propaganda.

When BNP remains in power, people of other communities stay safe, he commented.

Mirza Fakhrul said this while inaugurating the representative meeting 2023 of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front at the BNP chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan on Saturday.