People no longer believe in AL propaganda on BNP's anti-Hindu stance: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged ruling Awami League spreads propaganda to neighbouring India that BNP is an anti-Hindu organisation, but people of the country no longer believe in such propaganda.
When BNP remains in power, people of other communities stay safe, he commented.
Mirza Fakhrul said this while inaugurating the representative meeting 2023 of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front at the BNP chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan on Saturday.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman was scheduled to address the meeting virtually at 4:00pm. Presided over by the Front president Bijon Kanti Sarkar, its secretary general SN Tarun Dey moderated the event.
Regarding the ruling Awami League’s propaganda to India that BNP is an anti-Hindu organisation, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Awami League runs a marketing campaign, and that is they spread propaganda to India, where Hindus are the majority, that BNP of Bangladesh is an anti-Hindu organisation. Do the people of Bangladesh believe in it? Do you believe in it? Have you ever seen it? Rather we can assert that when BNP remains in power, at that time people of other communities stay safe, and temples and churches are vandalised less.”
Referring to an incident that is believed to have been taken place during BNP’s 1991-95 term, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Such incidents never took place during the BNP’s term. We have a commitment to protect the rights of all communities in our Vision 2030 and 31 points. And, if democracy exists, we will be able to keep our commitment, if democracy does not last, we will not able to do so. Democracy is the sole protection. We must succeed in this fight for democracy, and there is no alternative to it.”
The BNP secretary general said, “Awami League often says they are the most non-communal in the country. You know how much non-communal they are. We have seen it from 1972 to 1975. This truth is Awami League men have grabbed the houses and business establishments of the religious minorities in the country more than anyone else.”
Claiming none feels safe when Awami League is in power, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Hindus, Buddhists and Christians – no one feels safe. Th general people do not feel safe. Anyone can file a false case anytime. More than 600 people have been victims of enforced disappearances and killed. Many members of your communities have been accused in the Digital Security Act and behind bars now. And, Awami League has been in power by doing this.”