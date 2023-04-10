BNP lobbying foreign embassies to go to power: Hanif

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Sunday said BNP is persuading foreign countries to go to power.

“BNP’s lobbying to foreigners would yield no result as people are the main force to bring a party to power,” he said these during an iftar-distribution event organized by Paltan Thana uniit of AL on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at Paltan Community Center in the capital.

The AL joint general secretary said that the corruption case against Khaleda Zia was started in 2012 and since then, BNP has been waging movement.