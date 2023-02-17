AL speeches about polls make us laugh: Fakhrul

The prime minister told the visiting foreigners that an excellent election will be held under the leadership of the Awami League, where all will cast their votes freely. Even the horses will start laughing after hearing this statement.

The BNP leader also slammed the government as it failed to secure an invitation to the summit for democracy in the United States.

“Today, the failure of AL leadership has turned this country into a defunct state. They are not being successful anywhere. A summit for democracy is being held in the United States, but Bangladesh is not invited there. It was not invited last year too,” said Mirza Fakhrul.

He also alleged that the ruling party is running the country whimsically. They have never been voted to power by the people. They have always tried to secure their way into power by intimidating the people and creating a state of terror.