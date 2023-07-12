Awami League rally starts in Dhaka

The peace rally of ruling Awami League started on the road of the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 2:30pm in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Awami League’s Dhaka city south and north units organised the rally in protest of BNP-Jamaat terrorism, militancy, anarchy, evil-politics and continuous conspiracy against the country.
Party leaders and activists started arriving in the venue in processions since 1:30pm. Security has been beefed up in the adjoining area of the Baitul Mukarram Mosque.
Addressing the rally, party leaders said no one will come to power without election and foreigners cannot bring anyone to power either. Besides, people haven’t forgotten the BNP’s politics of torching and sabotage yet.
Presided over by Awami League’s Dhaka south city unit president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, Awami League’s Dhaka north city unit secretary general SM Manna moderated the rally.