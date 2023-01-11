If BNP comes to power, democracy will not survive: Obaidul Qauder

Obaidul Qauder, who is also roads transport and bridges minister, said BNP cannot be allowed to come to power anymore; the party said it would reform the state; in fact BNP will destroy the state once they take over the power.

He also criticised the media saying, “Our party’s Dhaka city units arranged programme marking the homecoming day, but some online news portals reported that we have organised counter-programmes.”

BNP does not hold the spirit of 10 January, he added.