BNP Naya Paltan office: Huge deployment of police, riot cars

Police have kept two water cannons and a riot car on two sides of BNP Naya Paltan central office in the capital.
Around 150 police members have been deployed in three sides of the party office.
This picture was seen at around 6:30pm on Wednesday.
BNP has announced to hold a rally either in Naya Paltan or Suhrawary Udyan on Thursday while police have suggested them to hold the rally at Golapbagh ground near the Saidabad bus terminal.
BNP has not disclosed as to where they will hold the rally. It is learnt they will hold a press briefing tonight.
On a spot visit, it was seen a team of police was deployed in front of Paltan Jame Masjid to the south of the BNP office. A water cannon was kept there.
Another police team was deployed to the north of the BNP office. A water cannon and a riot car were kept there. Another team of police has taken position on the opposite side of the BNP office.
The BNP office is empty and party leaders and activists are gathering. Police are asking them not to gather. Shops nearby BNP office were seen shut.
Paltan police station officer-in-charge Salahuddin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, as BNP has not been allowed to hold their rally at Naya Paltan, security has been tightened so that no chaos is created.