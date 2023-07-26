BNP Naya Paltan office: Huge deployment of police, riot cars

Police have kept two water cannons and a riot car on two sides of BNP Naya Paltan central office in the capital.

Around 150 police members have been deployed in three sides of the party office.

This picture was seen at around 6:30pm on Wednesday.

BNP has announced to hold a rally either in Naya Paltan or Suhrawary Udyan on Thursday while police have suggested them to hold the rally at Golapbagh ground near the Saidabad bus terminal.