President is very successful: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the life of president Md Abdul Hamid is very successful as he proved his patriotism and sense of responsibility in every case.

“He (the president) has showed his patriotism and sense of responsibility in every case. He proved it. I think his life is very successful. He has been making a lot of contribution to our politics and the overall development and welfare of the country’s masses,” she said.

PM Sheikh Hasina made these remarks about the president while addressing as the chief guest in the publication ceremony of two books composed by president Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the city.