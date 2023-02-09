President is very successful: PM Hasina

The two books titled ‘Amar Jibanniti Amar Rajniti’ and ‘Swapna Joyer Icchha’. The first is an autobiography published by Bangla Academy and the second one is a 2-volume collection of the writer’s speeches, which were published by Gourob Prakashan.
Sheikh Hasina said the President has left an invaluable asset for the people by writing this autobiography.
She requested him to continue his writing on the next episode of his life, particularly his experiences as the president.
“I think that we can learn many things about the history of Bangladesh from the life of a politician. So, I would like to request the president to write about the next episode of his life, particularly his experiences as the president,” she said.
Talking about his family life, the PM said he (Abdul Hamid) is a successful husband, father and the president.
President Md Abdul Hamid, also the writer of the two books, spoke at the event as its chair and his spouse Rashida Khanam gave the vote of thanks.
Besides, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury addressed the function as the special guest, while seasoned politician Tofail Ahmed discussed the books.
Director general of Bangla Academy Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech in the publication ceremony.