AL focuses on large gatherings, staying alert on the streets

A joint meeting with the presidents and secretaries of Awami League’s associated bodies, and the Dhaka city south, north and district units was held at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday to make the rally a success. Party general secretary Obaidul Quader gave some directions regarding the opposition party’s ongoing one-point movement and the ruling party’s rally on Thursday.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, gave the opening speech at the joint meeting in presence of media. He said, “We are receiving news that they (BNP) are purchasing arms in the border areas and Chapainawabganj is one of the supply bases of their arms. They are storing arms there. BNP think that people’s power is not the power; the power of arms is the real power. People don’t trust those who come to power with arms.”

Following the opening speech, there was a closed door meeting. A source from the meeting said the party general secretary gave two messages. First, they have to gather as many as leaders and activists is possible; and, second, there has to be preparations so that they could mobilise a huge number of leaders and activists to take to the streets at a short notice from now to the next parliamentary election.