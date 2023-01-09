BNP leaders appear during elections like migratory birds: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP leaders cannot be found in any crisis or disaster rather they appear before elections as like as migratory birds.

“BNP leaders cannot be found anywhere during any crisis period. Migratory birds come from Siberia during winter. BNP leaders will also appear like migratory birds when election appears,” he said.

The minister was addressing as the chief guest the inaugural ceremony of 18 development projects of Rangunia upazila in the district this evening.