BNP leaders appear during elections like migratory birds: Hasan

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, urged all to remain cautious about BNP leaders as they were not found during crisis period like coronavirus pandemic and cyclone.
Mentioning that massive development has been made in Rangunia upazila, he said 18 development projects were inaugurated today and in this way, Rangunia will be turned into a modern township.
Under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has made unprecedented development across the country, he said, adding that there is no alternative to AL government for continuing the development spree in the coming days too.
From Rangunia Upazila Parishad Complex premises, the minister unveiled plaques of 18 development projects including 14 new roads, one school and three culverts in Rangunia municipality, Betagi, Pomra, Mariamnagar and Parua unions.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Swajan Kumar Talukder, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ataul Gani Osmani, Chattogram Zilla Parishad Member Abul Kashem Chishti, Rangunia municipality mayor Md Shahjahan Sikder, Local Government Engineering Department, Chattogram’s Superintending Engineer Tofajjal Ahmed, Executive Engineer Hasan Ali and Upazila Engineer Md Didarul Alam were present on the occasion.