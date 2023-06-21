Movement only way to establish caretaker govt: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said movement is the only way to establish a non-partisan government for holding the next national election in a credible manner, reports UNB.

"There’s no alternative before the nation to carrying out a movement to force the current regime for holding the elections under a neutral government," he said.

Speaking at a seminar, the BNP leader said the entire nation is united for the restoration of democracy and voting rights of people by ousting the current government.