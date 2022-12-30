BCL take position in Shahbagh, keep watchful eye on BNP

The student organisation claimed it to be a student gathering in support for continuation of the country’s democratic advancement. They also said their sit-in programme is in protest against ‘terrorism, violence and anti-state activities of BNP-Jamaat’ and to celebrate ‘the victory of democracy.’
Saddam Hossain, president of the BCL’s central committee, said there is an attempt to create terrorism and anarchy in the country with the license of democracy. Bangladesh managed to continue its constitutional and democratic progress under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. But BNP and Jamaat are conspiring to impede this advancement.
He also said the students consider it a moral responsibility to foil the conspiracy. Hence, they took a cautious stance to prevent the evil forces in order to continue the country's democratic progress and secure their own future.
BNP along with other like-minded parties are holding a mass procession from Naya Paltan to Moghbazar on Friday afternoon. Also, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Jamaat-e Islami will hold separate processions in the capital while three other alliances have similar programmes.