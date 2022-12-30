BCL take position in Shahbagh, keep watchful eye on BNP

While thousands of BNP men are holding a mass procession in the capital’s Naya Paltan area, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have taken position in Shahbagh and are keeping a watchful eye on the BNP movement.

The BCL men, led by Dhaka University unit president Majharul Kabir and secretary Tanvir Hasan, thronged there after the Jumma prayer and took position in front of the national museum. Later, other BCL units, including Jagannath University and Eden College, joined the gathering.