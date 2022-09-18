JaPa removes Ziaul Haque from all party posts

The order has already been implemented, it added.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Jatiya Party, the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) relieved lawmaker Mashiur Rahaman Ranga from all party posts, including that of the presidium member.
The removals came at a time when a conflict between the GM Quader and Raushon Ershad has surfaced recently over the control of the party ahead of the next (12th) general election.
On 31 August, Raushon, Jatiya Party chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament, suddenly convened the party’s national council on 26 November.
A day later, Jatiya Party parliamentary party wrote to JS speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury requesting her to make GM Quader the leader of the opposition, dropping Raushon.
In a statement on 2 September, GM Quader said a third party was trying to implement an agenda by using the name of Raushon.
On 3 December, 2018, then Jatiya Party chairman and founder HM Ershad appointed Mashiur Rahaman Ranga its secretary general removing Ruhul Amin Hawlader.
After Ershad’s death, current party chairman GM Quader made party co-chairman Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu its secretary general, removing Mashiur Rahaman Ranga from the post on 26 July, 2020.
As Bablu passed away, party co-chairman Mujibul Haque Chunnu was appointed as Jatiya Party’s secretary general on 10 October last year.