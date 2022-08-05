Quader says BNP gets desperate when August arrives

Claiming that BNP leaders and activists attacked on police in Bhola with weapons Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said, "Who instigated the incident in Bhola? Watch video footages...who brought procession carrying weapons and who attacked on the police with those weapons. What was the police supposed to do?"

"Should the police have remained idle? The murderous nature of the BNP got clear in Bhola," he added.

The AL general secretary said that BNP is trying to create an unstable and anarchic situation in the country prior to the upcoming elections.