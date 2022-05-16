45 ‘Jamaat leaders, activists’ arrested from Noakhali

“During the arrest several provocative books on religious aggression were recovered from which we suspect they were planning anti-government activities to create an unstable situation, capitalizing religious sentiments,” said the ASP.

Some of the arrestees are Md Hanif, 52, Amir of Shonaimuri upazila Jamaat, Mowlana Omar Faruq, 52, General Secretary of Chatkhil upazila Jamaat, Mohiuddin Hasan, 48, General Secretary of Shenbag upazila Jamaat, Enayet Ullah, 42, Office Secretary of Kabirhat upazila Jamaat, Belayet Hossain, 52, of Assistant Secretary of Companyganj upazila Jamaat, Nur Hossain, 35, Amir of Chatkhil municipality Jamaat, said Md Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shudharampur Model police station.

“Police filed a case against the arrested under the Special Power Act. The arrestees were sent to jail in the afternoon after producing them before court,” said OC Jakir Hossain.