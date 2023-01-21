BNP becomes desperate to go to power: Obaidul Quader

“Such remarks do not suit in the mouth of the leader of a political party, whose top leadership quit politics and the country through giving undertaking and maintains fugitive life abroad being convicted by court,” he added.
Quader said BNP is spreading negative propaganda to its foreign masters by hiring lobbyist firm spending millions of dollars. It is continuously hatching conspiracies for imposing ‘sanctions’ against the country as well as the people through giving its foreign masters false and fabricated information, he alleged.
The corrupt leader of BNP is now running the party activities by remote-control staying abroad and provoking party leaders-activists for sabotage activities, he said, adding that but now they (BNP leaders) are directionless because the countrymen as well as the world community is aware about the conspiracies of those rumor-mongers.
He said BNP-Jamaat which patronises the Bangabandhu’s killers and war criminals does not want welfare of the people. So, they do not see the development and progress of the country although IMF’s deputy managing director Antoinette Monsio Sayeh highly acclaimed the poverty alleviation, socio-economic progress and improvement of living standard Bangladesh has achieved in the last one decade under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Quader said fuel oil and gas prices go up globally as the supply chain has collapsed due to Russia-Ukraine conflicts. Power price in the USA has increased three times and in the United Kingdom it has gone up by six times, he said, adding that Bangladesh government has increased the power price without getting any option as the Power Development Board is providing Tk 40,000 crore subsidy annually for electricity.
The countrymen expect responsible behavior from BNP, he said and urged BNP to take preparation for the upcoming elections without spreading false and misleading information against the government to gain cheap political interest.
“State power can only be changed through elections as prescribed in the constitution,” he added.