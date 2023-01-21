BNP becomes desperate to go to power: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP has become desperate to go to power unconstitutionally through killing-coup and conspiracies after being rejected time and again by the people in elections, reports BSS.

“BNP is conspiring to go to power by unconstitutional means. Its leaders are giving provocative and misleading speeches to misguide the people,” he said in a statement.

Quader issued the statement condemning and protesting BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul’s remarks that the government would not get scope to flee to save itself.