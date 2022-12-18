PM Hasina says not that easy to topple AL govt

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said it won’t be easy for BNP and others to overthrow the Awami League government through movement.

They can, at best, plot conspiracies against the government, the prime minister added.

She said, “BNP started a movement to overthrow the government just a few days ago. Is it so easy? Rather, AL the capability (to pull off a movement like that)."

The prime minister was addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at Krishibid Institution in Dhaka’s Farmgate area, on the occasion of Victory Day.

AL president Sheikh Hasina, who chaired the discussion, said her party had ousted Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan – beating him in the Liberation War, HM Ershad, and Khaleda Zia after 15 February, 1996 “voter-less election”, as well as thwarted BNP’s plan to hold an election (22 January 2007) with “fake voters”.

“When AL is in power, yes, they can just hatch conspiracies,” she said.