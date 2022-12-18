PM Hasina says not that easy to topple AL govt

PM asked everyone to uphold the victorious flag and remain vigilant so that killers and war criminals are not able to destroy the country through coming to power.
She also questioned why BNP is desperate to topple the government in this month of victory.
Sheikh Hasina said people of the country endured immense suffering during the BNP-Jamaat regime after her party couldn’t come to power in 2001 “due to conspiracies.”
The premier said every citizen would have computer literacy and e-governance, e-business and e-commerce would be developed further alongside modernization of healthcare services and education to build the country as ‘Smart Bangladesh’.
Be prepared to pay actual cost of electricity generation
The Prime Minister said her government has fulfilled its commitment to provide electricity connection to every house.
She said the government had to ration electricity in the country for some days due to the global price hike of fuel and gas. “But now, that problem is over,” she said, adding that the supply of 800MW electricity from Payra Thermal Power Plant started last week.
The PM said that the government supplies electricity to everyone at subsidized prices though the production cost is much higher. But it will not be possible to provide electricity at lower prices considering the global recession, she said. “The actual cost will have to be paid,” she said, adding that the price of gas has increased in the international market.
“Everyone, including businessmen in the country, will have to exercise austerity and will have to be ready to pay the money spent on the (increased) price of gas and transport cost. Otherwise, we will not be able to provide electricity. If you want (electricity), you will have to pay the real prices,” she added.
The PM said costs over electricity, gas, water and fuel can be reduced by exercising austerity.
Focusing on the current political situation, Sheikh Hasina wondered how leftists joined hands with BNP and Jamaat, going against their ideology and principle.
“Where are leftists and where are rightists? That means our leftists, far leftist, slight leftists and extreme leftists- joined a single platform with Jamaat and BNP. What a strange country this is! Seleucus! Where is their ideology and principle?” she said.
Sheikh Hasina wondered how the big theorists who speak high words can join together under the leadership of convicted persons.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader delivered the opening speech in the discussion, while its advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, AL presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Simeen Hussain Rimi, and joint general secretary Dr Hassan Mahmud, among other AL leaders, on the occasion.
The nation celebrated the 52nd Victory Day on Friday last as Bangladesh was liberated as an independent country after the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered following a bloody nine-month-long war on this glorious day in 1971.