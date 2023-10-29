Abdul Awal Mintoo’s youngest son arrested

Police have arrested Tajwar M Awal, youngest son of BNP’s vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo. He was arrested after midnight on Sunday from their residence in Gulshan.

Inspector (operations) of Gulshan police station, Aminul Islam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said that Tajwar Hossain was arrested in an old case. He has been kept in lockup at the police station.