Awami League seeking ways to thwart BNP

Also, attempts will be made to speedily wrap up the investigations and trials of the old cases against BNP's leaders and activists. At the same time, the fear of arrests in fresh cases will also be spread so that BNP will not be able to carry on its movement up till the national parliament election. Awami League policy makers also feel that rifts may appear within BNP over whether or not to take part in the election.
Awami League sources say that the law enforcement has been instructed to create obstacles to BNP holding programmes outside of Dhaka. In Dhaka, the ruling party men are being used to keep BNP under pressure. However, not all programmes are being obstructed.
Infighting had broken out in various places over these councils. That is why the party leadership was in a dilemma over whether BNP could be kept under pressure by party men alone. They are looking for ways to involve the law enforcement agencies further in this regard
A strategy has been adopted to relent at times, and to hamper the programmes at times. But a comparatively harder stance has been displayed concerning the meetings outside of Dhaka. The police have even opened fire.
BNP, however, continues in its programmes. There are considerations to gradually step up the involvement of the law enforcement agencies.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior Awami League leader said, on condition of anonymity, the party leaders and activists as well as the police are being used as needed, to prevent BNP's programmes. This is drawing criticism against the government. In the meantime, the BNP leaders and activists are being invigorated. So it is being felt that the easiest way to put pressure on them is by accusing them of violence. It was easy to bring BNP under control in 2013 and 2015 when they had turned violent.
At the rally held in Hazaribagh of the capital on Thursday, BNP leaders and activists turned up with bamboos and small sticks. Small national flags were attached to the ends of some sticks. They arrived with the bamboos and sticks in several processions. Awami League men took to the streets with sticks too at the time and clashes ensued. Several persons from both sides were injured. The police came and brought the situation under control.
They (BNP leaders) have already held quite a few programmes. But the manner in which they are taking to the field with sticks, indicates there is a conspiracy to disrupt the situation. This cannot be accepted
Awami League central leaders visited the 'pangu' (NITOR) hospital on Friday to see the injured ruling party men. On Thursday they visited the injured party men at Sikder Medical College Hospital.
Visiting the injured party leaders and activists on Friday, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, there is a limit to our patience. If this is crossed, the consequences won't be good. BNP will be tackled by the party.
He demanded that those involved in the attack be identified and brought under the law within 24 hours.
Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim was along with the leaders who went to visit the injured party persons.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, he said, the manner in which a woman and a journalist were injured is inhuman.
He claimed that it was BNP and not Awami League that had taken up violence. Awami League would reveal this to the people.
Awami League sources said that on one hand BNP had stepped up its movement. On the other hand, there was the ruling party's inner conflict. In view of the forthcoming national council, from the capital down to the grassroots, councils were being held all over the country.
BNP has been regularly staging various programmes since August. It says that from 1 August till now, so far five of its leaders and workers have been killed and 2,768 have been injured in attacks by the ruling party and the police.
Of them, four died in police fire and one in an attack by Awami League. During this time, 294 had been arrested and 75 cases filed. There were around 25,000 persons accused in these cases. Among them, FIR had been filed against 5,470 leaders and activists.
On Wednesday, BNP announced a fresh programme. This three-month programme will conclude on 10 December with a grand rally in Dhaka. The party wants to carry on its movement till the forthcoming national parliamentary election.
An Awami League leader on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo, on one hand BNP is trying to bring all anti-government parties together on one platform, and on the other they are organising the party by means of rallies.
The AL further said there is criticism at home and abroad about the last (11th) national parliament elections. The plan now is focussing on how to allow BNP to join in, but also how to drive it off the streets.
AL presidium member Abdur Razzak, however, told Prothom Alo that the prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said BNP will carry out their democratic programmes. There is no problem if their programmes are not violent.
He also said they (BNP leaders) have already held quite a few programmes. But the manner in which they are taking to the field with sticks, indicates there is a conspiracy to disrupt the situation. This cannot be accepted. The law enforcement agencies will surely look into this, Razzak added.
* The report, originally published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir