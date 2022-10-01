Awami League seeking ways to thwart BNP

The manner in which BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) is carrying out its programmes, the party's activists will begin to feel quite powerful. Ruling Awami League feels that the BNP men may spurn any attacks and instead take up counter attacks. Under such circumstances, the ruling party is seeking ways to thwart BNP's movement.

Several sources high up in Awami League said that BNP activists brought along sticks to many of their gatherings in Dhaka in recent times. Ruling party leaders will keep up their efforts to imply that BNP wants violence in the name of a movement. They will highlight the fact that BNP men are brining sticks to their rallies. This will create scope to use the law enforcement agencies against BNP, in the name of clamping down on 'violence'.