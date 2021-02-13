4th phase pourashava polls Sunday

The 4th phase election to 55 pourashavas in different districts will be held on Sunday with participation of political parties in the mayoral race of the local bodies, reports UNB.
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in 29 pourashavas, while traditional ballot papers in the remaining 26 pourashavas in the 4th phase polls, said SM Asaduzzaman, the director (public relations) at the election commission secretariat.
There are some 8.3 million voters under 793 polling stations in the 55 pourashavas.
In the election, 55 mayors, 167 women councilors from the reserved seats, and 501 general councillors will be elected.
A total of 217 mayoral candidates, 618 women councillor contestants, and 2070 general councillor contenders are in the electoral race.
On 3 January, the election commission announced the election schedule for 56 bodies in the 4th phase municipal polls.
Of the 56 pourashavas, polls to Natore and Kalkini of Madaripur were postponed at the orders of the court and the election commission respectively, while the candidates in all posts of Parshuram of Feni were elected unopposed, finding no single contender against each post there.
But later two more pourashavas - Sonaimuri of Noakhali and Trishal of Mymensingh-were in incorporated in the 4th phase election.
The election to 24 pourashavas was held on 28 December, 60 pourashavas on 16 January and 62 pourashavas on 30 January.
The fifth phase election to 31 pourashavas is scheduled to be held on 28 February.