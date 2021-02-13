4th phase pourashava polls Sunday

In the election, 55 mayors, 167 women councilors from the reserved seats, and 501 general councillors will be elected.



A total of 217 mayoral candidates, 618 women councillor contestants, and 2070 general councillor contenders are in the electoral race.



On 3 January, the election commission announced the election schedule for 56 bodies in the 4th phase municipal polls.



Of the 56 pourashavas, polls to Natore and Kalkini of Madaripur were postponed at the orders of the court and the election commission respectively, while the candidates in all posts of Parshuram of Feni were elected unopposed, finding no single contender against each post there.



But later two more pourashavas - Sonaimuri of Noakhali and Trishal of Mymensingh-were in incorporated in the 4th phase election.



The election to 24 pourashavas was held on 28 December, 60 pourashavas on 16 January and 62 pourashavas on 30 January.





The fifth phase election to 31 pourashavas is scheduled to be held on 28 February.

