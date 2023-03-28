BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said since its birth, BNP has been ideologically doing such politics that goes against the core spirit of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

He said this in a statement issued to condemn and protest the comments of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday.

Responding to the comments of Fakhrul that the ruling party is the ghost of Pakistani occupation force, Quader said it is not only the best joke of the century but also an expression of their extreme hatred and anger against the political organisation - Awami League - formed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which led the Liberation War in 1971.

After they failed in waging movements, he said, BNP leaders are making such inconsistent statements and it seems that they have not only lost their conscience as political leaders but also lost their eyesight.

The Awami League general secretary said the history of his party is univocally linked with the history of the Bangalee nation and Bangladesh.

The undisputed leader of Bangalee nation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, led the Bangalee nation through a united struggle and achieved the country's independence in exchange of the blood of three million martyrs and the loss of honour of two and a half million women, he said.

Quader said such indecent and audacious statements of Mirza Fakhrul not only despoiled the noble tradition of the Awami League but also dishonored the sacrifice of three million martyrs.

"At the same time, he (Fakhrul) has made his political stance clear before the entire nation. Mirza Fakhrul's audacious remarks have deeply hurt the sentiments of the entire nation. We condemn and protest the arrogant speech of Mirza Fakhrul," he said.

Under the Awami League’s leadership, the road transport and bridges minister, said the country's people defeated the Pakistani occupation force through a long historic struggle and the great liberation war.

The constitution of independent Bangladesh was formulated under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.

Quader said the fundamental principles including nationalism and secularism, which created inspiration in the struggle and movement against Pakistani rulers, were incorporated into Bangladesh's constitution.

A few days ago, Fakhrul stated that the Pakistan period was better than Bangladesh and their love towards Pakistan is nothing new, he said.

BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman ruled Bangladesh with Pakistani ideology, destroying the spirit of the country's Liberation War and sending democracy in exile, he said.

He said Zia continued the trend of communal politics by rehabilitating anti-liberation forces and war criminals in the country.

Following the footsteps of Zia, his wife Begum Khaleda Zia similarly governed the state bearing the Pakistani ideology in mind, he said.

Quader said a few years ago, the then chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) gave testimony at a court that the BNP had received financial assistance from the Pakistani intelligence agency before the 1991 national elections to implement the blueprint of seizing state power.