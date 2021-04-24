551 alems demand ban on Hefazat’s activities

Terming Hefazat-e-Islam as a militant organisation, 551 Alems (religious scholars) of ‘Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat Bangladesh’ have urged the government to ban the Islamic hardliners.

“Ban Hefazat declaring them a militant organisation and safeguard the law and order situation of the country,” Ahle sunnat alems urged the government in a joint statement issued on Saturday.

The alems said the Hefazat men unleashed violence across the country with an ill motive to usurp state power.

Hefazat’s activities have embarrassed the Alem’s of the country, the statement observed.