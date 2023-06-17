AL wants BNP’s full-strength participation in polls: Info minister

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Friday said his party wants BNP's full-strength participation in the national election but BNP is looking for excuses to flee from the polls.

He said this while speaking to newspersons at his official residence in the capital’s Minto Road area on Friday.

About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that the government is conspiring to oust the BNP from the field and lodging cases against BNP leaders and arresting them, the information minister said, "We want that the next general election to be held in a free, fair, neutral, transparent and festive manner with participation of all parties."