Chattogram: AL, BNP converge on separate rallies 1 km apart

Awami League and BNP in Chattogram have called separate rallies in places with a distance of only one kilometre (km) between.

The BNP will hold a rally on the premises of its divisional office on Nur Ahmed road in the city at 2:00pm on Saturday, to press home its 10-point demand, in addition to reduction in electricity, gas and essentials prices.

On the flip side, Awami League’s Chattogram city unit will hold a peace rally at 3:00pm on the Anderkilla premises, which is only one kilometre away from Noor Ahmad road. The party will protest the terror and anarchy of BNP-Jamaat through the peace rally.