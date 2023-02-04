Politics

Chattogram: AL, BNP converge on separate rallies 1 km apart

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram

Awami League and BNP in Chattogram have called separate rallies in places with a distance of only one kilometre (km) between. 

The BNP will hold a rally on the premises of its divisional office on Nur Ahmed road in the city at 2:00pm on Saturday, to press home its 10-point demand, in addition to reduction in electricity, gas and essentials prices. 

On the flip side, Awami League’s Chattogram city unit will hold a peace rally at 3:00pm on the Anderkilla premises, which is only one kilometre away from Noor Ahmad road. The party will protest the terror and anarchy of BNP-Jamaat through the peace rally. 

The counter-programmes spurred tension in the city, prompting law enforcement agencies to beef up security measures. 

The BNP’s Chattogram city unit has been holding a wide range of programmes throughout the last ten days, to make the divisional rally a success. 

Apart from the city, leaders and activists are expected to attend the rally from adjacent districts, including Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Feni, Noakhali, and Laxmipur. 

The party men have completed all preparations and are eying a massive gathering like that of the recent Polo Ground rally.  

BNP organising secretary for Chattogram division Mahbubur Rahman Shamim said an overwhelming number of general people will also participate in the BNP rally to protest the current regime. 

Standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman, and other senior leaders will attend the BNP rally. 

Meanwhile, the general secretary of Chattogram city Awami League, AJM Nasir Uddin, urged all of his party men and other associate organisations to attend the peace rally. Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud will address the event as the chief guest. 

Awami League vice president Khorshed Alam said the peace rally is not to counter the BNP gathering. “We do not consider BNP equal to Awami League. Why will Awami League hold a rally to counter them?”

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Zahidul Kabir told Prothom Alo that the police had made all sorts of preparations to ensure that the gatherings are peaceful and that no untoward incident takes place.

