BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand: Shahriar Alam

The one-point demand of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is “unconstitutional, said state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday.
“Continuing to demand anything unconstitutional only suggests that they want to destabilise the country,” he said.
The state minister also said that the BNP is planning to “fish in troubled waters.”
“We will not let that happen. We will not compromise peace and stability,” Shahriar tweeted on Tuesday.
BNP and like-minded political parties will jointly announce a “one-point” movement for the “resignation” of the current government. Their demand is holding the next national election under a “neutral” government.
BNP has been holding a public rally in front of its Naya Paltan central office from 2:00 pm today, Wednesday, from where the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will announce the programmes to kick off their one-point movement.