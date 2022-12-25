Politics

Not easy to lead both party and government: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina adressing the second session of the 22nd National Council of ruling party Awami League at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on 24 December, 2022 PID

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said it is a hard job to lead both the government and the party, reports UNB.

“I am cordially accepting the responsibility that you have given to me. But I think new leadership has to come up. I hope that you will bring new leadership in the future,” she said.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the second session of the 22nd National Council of ruling party Awami League, where she was elected as the president of the party for the 10th consecutive time, starting from 1981.

The second session of the council was held at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

Hasina said that many people tried to wipe out the Awami League, but failed.

“Awami League always changes the fate of the people. People always get something whenever Awami League comes to power. Awami League develops the lives of the masses, and the country's image and dignity are also enhanced,” she said.

"Keeping that in mind, we have to advance our party through strengthening it," she added, before turning her focus to the next general election. “The next election will be held in 2024, we have public support, and we have to increase our votes by consolidating the support.”

In this regard, she put emphasis on increasing membership of the party. “There must not be any deviation in this connection,” she said.

She also urged the party leaders and activists to remain beside the people of the country at all times in order to serve them.

