Not easy to lead both party and government: PM Hasina

The second session of the council was held at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).
Hasina said that many people tried to wipe out the Awami League, but failed.
“Awami League always changes the fate of the people. People always get something whenever Awami League comes to power. Awami League develops the lives of the masses, and the country's image and dignity are also enhanced,” she said.
"Keeping that in mind, we have to advance our party through strengthening it," she added, before turning her focus to the next general election. “The next election will be held in 2024, we have public support, and we have to increase our votes by consolidating the support.”
In this regard, she put emphasis on increasing membership of the party. “There must not be any deviation in this connection,” she said.
She also urged the party leaders and activists to remain beside the people of the country at all times in order to serve them.