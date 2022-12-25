Not easy to lead both party and government: PM Hasina

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said it is a hard job to lead both the government and the party, reports UNB.

“I am cordially accepting the responsibility that you have given to me. But I think new leadership has to come up. I hope that you will bring new leadership in the future,” she said.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the second session of the 22nd National Council of ruling party Awami League, where she was elected as the president of the party for the 10th consecutive time, starting from 1981.