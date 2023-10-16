BNP might announce blockade of Dhaka, Quader asks AL men to get ready

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said BNP might lay siege to Dhaka from its rally on 18 October and asked leaders-activists of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swecchasebak League to take position in different points of Dhaka city to thwart BNP’s move.

Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a youth rally orgnaised by Jubo League at Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday.

“BNP will be besieged if they lay siege to Dhaka. You have entered secretly (in Dhaka)? But you won’t be able to flee. Did they not flee from Shapla Chattar at the dead of night? BNP will face a more tragic end,” Quader said, recalling Hefazat-e-Islam’s blockade of Dhaka city on 5 May 2013.

The Jubo League rally started after 3:30pm but the leaders-activists from different units of Dhaka and Gazipur started to gather at the venue after 1:00pm.

Obaidul Quader in his speech lambasted BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s speech.