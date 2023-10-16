BNP might announce blockade of Dhaka, Quader asks AL men to get ready

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said BNP might lay siege to Dhaka from its rally on 18 October and asked leaders-activists of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swecchasebak League to take position in different points of Dhaka city to thwart BNP’s move.
Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a youth rally orgnaised by Jubo League at Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday.
“BNP will be besieged if they lay siege to Dhaka. You have entered secretly (in Dhaka)? But you won’t be able to flee. Did they not flee from Shapla Chattar at the dead of night? BNP will face a more tragic end,” Quader said, recalling Hefazat-e-Islam’s blockade of Dhaka city on 5 May 2013.
The Jubo League rally started after 3:30pm but the leaders-activists from different units of Dhaka and Gazipur started to gather at the venue after 1:00pm.
Obaidul Quader in his speech lambasted BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s speech.
“Do you have any updates on Dhaka city? Mirza Fakhrul and BNP started to gather their leaders-activists from all over the country to Dhaka ahead of their 18 October rally like they did during the rally in December (2022). Hotels don’t have any empty seats. They have booked all the seats. They booked all the empty flats of newly built houses in Dhaka city,” Quader said.
He said Mirza Fakhrul is dreaming of toppling the government as he did last December.
“BNP is worthless. They (BNP) will gather people in Dhaka city and announce blockade of the secretariat and other important government offices. They are hatching a conspiracy.”
Quader asked leaders-activists of Dhaka south and north units AL, and other front and associate bodies to take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, Gulistan and Baitul Mukarram’s south gate on 18 October.
Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina does not fear anyone except Allah, Quader said, “Fakhrul is getting courage from abroad. And the source of our courage is the foreign survey that revealed 70 per cent of people will vote for Sheikh Hasina in the next general election. We are bolstered by the support of people of Bangladesh and courageous leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”
Quader also claimed that money flow has increased, centering BNP’s rally and warned Fakhrul that money cannot make any movement successful.
Refuting Mirza Fakhrul’s remark that the party is bolstered by the support of western countries, Quader said, “How many lies will you tell Fakhrul? The Westerners who came to Bangladesh and talked with us said in and outside the country that they don’t support any particular political party in Bangladesh’s election. America said that, and so did Europe.”
Presided over by Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and conducted by publicity secretary Joydeb Nandi, AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organising secretary Mirza Azam and Jubo League secretary Mainul Hossain Khan, among others, spoke at the rally.