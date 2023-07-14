BNP creating terrorism to frame govt: Quader

Quader, also, road transport and bridges minister, said with the aim of destroying the country’s ongoing democratic and peaceful governance system, BNP is deliberately creating internal chaos and terrorism and trying to put the responsibility on the government and AL men.

The BNP leaders are going door-to-door of their foreign masters by preparing false, fabricated and imaginary reports against the government and the ruling AL, he alleged.

Claiming that BNP has been continuously carrying out political programmes and movements which lack public participation, the AL general secretary said since BNP’s so-called movement was rejected by the country’s people, it chose the path of terrorism and violence.