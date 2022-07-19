BNP fears grave economic crisis ahead

Terming the countrywide load-shedding an early sign of grave economic crisis, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the government will now find it very difficult to overcome the crisis and prevent its fall, reports UNB.

“The economists are saying problems are being created in every sector. The government will now be at a loss for what to do. People are fuming and they’ll burst with anger, hastening the fall of the government,” he said.