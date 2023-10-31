Politics

Police take position in front of BNP office

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police take position in front of BNP central office in the city's Naya Paltan on 31 October
The central office of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has remained under lock and key on the first day of 3-day countrywide blockade on Tuesday.

Armed police were seen positioned in front of the party office in Naya Paltan.

None from BNP and its associate bodies was seen near the office. Police are not allowing anyone to enter the office.

The ‘crime scene’ tap, however, was not seen today. Since the clash centering the party’s grand rally on 28 October, police cordoned off the area in front of the party office with the ‘crime scene’ tape.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Motijheel division deputy commissioner (DC) Hayatul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo that enough security measures have been taken to thwart any untoward situation centering the BNP’s blockade.

