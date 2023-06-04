Jamaat to hold protest rally without police permission in Dhaka Monday

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami announced that it would hold a protest procession and rally without police permission in Dhaka on Monday.
Jamaat made the announcement in a press release on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Jamaat was not given the permission to hold the protest procession and rally as offices remain open on 5 June as well as for safety to lives and properties.
Police would take legal action if the party tried to disrupt the law and order situation and violate the police instruction, the DMP statement added.
However, the Dhaka city unit Jamaat said in a statement its Dhaka city south unit held a meeting of leaders of pro-Jamaat professional organisations aimed at implementing the protest procession and rally on Monday.
Jamaat publicity secretary and central executive committee member Matiur Rahman Akand was present at the chief guest at the meeting with Dhaka city south unit president Nurul Islam Bulbul in the chair.
Earlier 29 May, police arrested four leaders of Jamaat from the gate of DMP headquarters when they went there to seek permission to hold the Monday’s protest rally. Police, however, released the Jamaat leaders later.
Jamaat said it would bring out a protest procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on 5 June protesting against price hike and demanding the release of Jamaat ameer and formation of a caretaker government.