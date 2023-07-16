Court refixes date of Khaleda Zia’s appearance in 11 cases

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 20 August for the appearance of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases filed against her, reports news agency BSS.

Today, Sunday, was fixed for the appearance of the BNP chief before the court but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman refixed the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear on health ground.