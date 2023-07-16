Court refixes date of Khaleda Zia’s appearance in 11 cases

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 20 August for the appearance of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases filed against her, reports news agency BSS.
Today, Sunday, was fixed for the appearance of the BNP chief before the court but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman refixed the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear on health ground.
Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam police station and two others were filed with Jatrabari police station in the capital on charges of her role in BNP’s “vandalism during its hartal in 2015”.
These 10 cases were filed by police, while a sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by a person.
Later in 2016, police submitted a charge sheet against Khaleda and others accused.
Along with Begum Khaleda Zia, the notable accused in these cases are BNP leaders Amanullah Aman, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.