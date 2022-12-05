Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Ishraque

<p>A court issued an arrest warrant against the BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a sabotage lawsuit filed with Motijheel police station. </p><p>The magistrate of Dhaka Chief Matropolitan Magistrate court Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order on Monday. </p><p>Shah Alam, sub-inspector (SI) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) crime and information, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.</p>.<p>SI Shah Alam said the court issued warrant against the BNP leader as he didn't appear before the court in the case filed in November in 2020. </p><p>The court sources said Ishraque Hossain walked out of bail in this case on 12 April, this year. </p>