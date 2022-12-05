Politics

Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Ishraque

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP leader Ishraque HossainFile photo

A court issued an arrest warrant against the BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a sabotage lawsuit filed with Motijheel police station.  

The magistrate of Dhaka Chief Matropolitan Magistrate court Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order on Monday.

Shah Alam, sub-inspector (SI) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) crime and information, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

SI Shah Alam said the court issued warrant against the BNP leader as he didn't appear before the court in the case filed in November in 2020.  

The court sources said Ishraque Hossain walked out of bail in this case on 12 April, this year.  

