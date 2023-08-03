Awami League leaders meet US ambassador

The leaders of Awami League led by the party general secretary Obaidul Quader are holding a meeting with the US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas.
The meeting began at 11:15 am at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Thursday.
As of filing this report, the meeting was underway.
Prior to the meeting, Obaidul Quader, who is also road transport and bridges minister, received Peter Haas with the bouquet at the party office in the morning.
AL presidium member Lt. Col. (retired) Muhamamd Faruk Khan, office secretary Biplab Barua, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, information and research secretary Selim Mahmud and central committee member Mohammd A Arafat are also present in the meeting.