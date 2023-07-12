Allegations of checking phones, arresting BNP men

The police have set up checkposts in the capital’s Gabtoli and Aminbazar area ahead of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) rally at Naya Paltan in the capital.
The members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Dhaka district police have been checking people at these two points since Wednesday morning.
There are allegations that the police have arrested several leaders and activists of the BNP after checking their cell phones.
Earlier, police set up checkposts in the Gabtoli and Amin Bazar area in a similar way ahead of the BNP’s rally on10 December last year.
However, the police claim that it is part of their regular activities. In the meantime, the regular commuters and bus drivers are saying that they have not seen any such activities of police in the last month.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Rafiqul Islam, a bus driver, said, “I haven’t seen such checking in the last one or two months. I have been waiting at the same place for nearly three hours. The gas is burning and the passengers are suffering.”
De facto opposition BNP is set to announce their one-point demand of overthrowing the government to re-establish people’s ‘right to vote’ from their rally to be held in the capital’s Naya Paltan area this afternoon. Thirty six other parties will announce the same from 12 different points of the city today.
Meanwhile, Dhaka south city unit of Awami League is also going to hold a 'peace rally' at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in protest of terror activities and attempts to create chaos.
Ahead of the rallies of the two parties, police are checking the vehicles plying on the Dhaka-Aricha highway and the passengers. They are also questioning the passengers and passersby.
Meanwhile, such intense checking from police has created severe traffic congestion on the road towards Dhaka. The passengers are suffering a lot due to this. They claimed that they had to wait for two to three hours at the same place. Many passengers got off the bus and started walking towards Dhaka.
Visiting the spot at around 10:00 this morning, it was seen that the vehicles got stuck in heavy traffic from Boliarpur of Savar to Aminbazar on the Dhaka-bound lane. The vehicles on the other side were also moving slowly. Several BNP leaders and activists were seen chanting slogans.
Members of Savar model police station and Aminbazar police outpost are checking and questioning suspected pedestrians and passengers. They are allowing only 6-7 vehicles in every 10-15 minutes.
Md Shafiqul Islam got off the bus after waiting for a long time and started for Dhaka on foot. Introducing him as a supporter of BNP, he said, “We do not often get the chance to hold rallies. Today we got a chance. But the police stopped us.”
Md Hasan Mia had come to Dhaka for some personal work. He too was walking. Speaking to Prothom Alo he said, “It’s their movement. Why will we have to suffer for them? There was no need to do that.”
Several people were seen being taken towards Dhaka in a prison van at around 11:30 pm in front of 20-bed General Hospital in Aminbazar.
Asked, Dipak Chandra Shaha, officer-in-charge of Savar model police station, told Prothom Alo, “It’s a part of our regular activities. However, we are checking thoroughly to avoid any unwarranted situation in the capital on the day of rallies of both parties.”
Asked who was in the prison van, the OC said, “We haven’t arrested anyone from the checkpost. They could be detained or arrested for some other incidents.”
Nazmul Hasan, a resident of Boilapur, who works at a buying house in Dhaka, says, “My office starts at 9:30 am. I have been walking for an hour. I am not going to any political programme. Then why do I have to endure such suffering?”
Ripon Dewan, a BNP leader from Kaliakoir, told Prothom Alo, “Joining the rally is my political right. But the police are obstructing my rights. Now I am walking towards Dhaka to join the rally.”
Alleging that police are checking the cell phones of the BNP activists, he said, “Many have been arrested from the checkpost.”