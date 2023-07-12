Allegations of checking phones, arresting BNP men

The police have set up checkposts in the capital’s Gabtoli and Aminbazar area ahead of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) rally at Naya Paltan in the capital.

The members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Dhaka district police have been checking people at these two points since Wednesday morning.

There are allegations that the police have arrested several leaders and activists of the BNP after checking their cell phones.