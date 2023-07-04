Remarks on govt’s tenure unconstitutional, seditious: Obaidul Quader

Responding to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks the tenure of government has ended, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said such remarks are unconstitutional and seditious.
Obaidul Quader strongly criticised the recent remarks of Mirza Fakhrul in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.
Obaidul Quader, who is the road transport and bridges minister, said, ‘There is no time left, the tenure of the government has come to an end’ – such remarks of BNP secretary general is unconstitutional and seditious. He alleged BNP is traditionally an anti-democracy and conspiracy-based political party.
The Awami League leader said in the statement that “BNP leaders are plotting to come to power in unconstitutional way. BNP or Mirza Fakhrul doesn’t have the jurisdiction to set the tenure of a democratically elected government.”
“Who is he to set the tenure of the government? People have given the Sheikh Hasina government the mandate to run the state for a certain period through votes. Change in the government will happen through election in a democratic way after its tenure ends as per constitution,” he added.
Alleging BNP appoints foreign lobbyists, Obaidul Quader said BNP, desperate to come to power, has appointed lobbyist firms, spending millions of dollars in the hope of winning favour of their for foreign masters,and they eagerly await what their foreign masters will say about election.
BNP lost trust in people of the country after being rejected by the people, Obaidul Quader said adding, BNP fixed political agenda under the shelter of their foreign masters. As a result, BNP never took up a welfare policy for the public and people never responded to their call.