Govt to be ousted waging countrywide movement: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government will have to resign. The protest that has started off today from Chattogram will have to be spread across the country. The government will be ousted through the movement. The election will be held under the neutral government. The only catchcry of thousands of people participating in the rally in Chattogram today is: the resignation of the government."
He said to the prime minister, "Warning of a imminent famine, you asked people to eat less food and use less power. So, why are you staying in power? Step down right away, otherwise you will not get the way to flee."
The BNP leader claimed it is not an elected government. That is why they siphoned everything out of the country. The prices of all essential commodities shot up by three to five folds. The electricity price will also go up. They (government) are building houses at Begum Para in Canada, and London, pickpocketing the people.
Everything, including the judiciary, has been politicised in the country, he added.