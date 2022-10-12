Govt to be ousted waging countrywide movement: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said they will oust the government by waging movement across the country.

The BNP leader came up with this remark while addressing a grand rally in Chattogram, protesting against the price hike of daily essentials and fuels.

The party also demanded the government step down and form an election-time neutral government from the rally -- where thousands of leaders and activists from Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarbans, Khagrachhari, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur took part.