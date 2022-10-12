Politics

Govt to be ousted waging countrywide movement: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at the rally in Chattogram
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at the rally in ChattogramJewel Shill

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said they will oust the government by waging movement across the country.

The BNP leader came up with this remark while addressing a grand rally in Chattogram, protesting against the price hike of daily essentials and fuels.

The party also demanded the government step down and form an election-time neutral government from the rally -- where thousands of leaders and activists from Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarbans, Khagrachhari, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur took part.   

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government will have to resign. The protest that has started off today from Chattogram will have to be spread across the country. The government will be ousted through the movement. The election will be held under the neutral government. The only catchcry of thousands of people participating in the rally in Chattogram today is: the resignation of the government."    

default-image

He said to the prime minister, "Warning of a imminent famine, you asked people to eat less food and use less power. So, why are you staying in power? Step down right away, otherwise you will not get the way to flee."   

The BNP leader claimed it is not an elected government. That is why they siphoned everything out of the country. The prices of all essential commodities shot up by three to five folds. The electricity price will also go up. They (government) are building houses at Begum Para in Canada, and London, pickpocketing the people.   

Everything, including the judiciary, has been politicised in the country, he added. 

Read more from Politics
Post Comment