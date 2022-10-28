'Why would they suspend BRTC buses?'

Rangpur city BNP’s convener Ershad Ali said the government fears massive gatherings in the party’s rally and that is why they have stopped the operation of all sorts of vehicles.
Rabiul Islam bought a ticket for the BRTC bus for his younger sister from Rajshahi two days ago. He learnt this morning that the bus scheduled to depart in the afternoon would not leave. He later collected the refund from the Talaimari counter in Rajshahi.
A disappointed Robiul said, “They have stopped other buses ahead of BNP’s programme in Rangpur but why would they stop operations of BRTC buses?”
No passengers were found at the BRTC bus counter in Rangpur’s Kumarpara. Counter master Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo he has refunded 10-15 tickets after the decision.
He said the BRTC took the decision to suspend buses fearing that their vehicles might be damaged.
BRTC Rangpur bus depot’s general manager Md Golam Faruk told Prothom Alo that buses left Rangpur in the morning but they are facing some obstacles from transport workers due to a strike called by Rangpur bus owner association.
Buses depart for different districts of the southern region including Rangpur from Rajshahi’s Bhadra area.
A Rangpur-bound passenger Sohel Rana has bought a ticket for Bogura. Sohel said he has booked a ticket for Bogura although he needs to go to Rangpur’s Mithapukur.
“I thought I would be able to travel (to Rangpur) no matter what. Now I would go to Bogura first and think about going to Rangpur later,” Sohel said.
Masud Rana from Bhadra counter said many passengers sought tickets for Rangpur but they sold tickets up to Bogura.
Rajshahi Sarak Paribahan Group’s acting general secretary Md Matiul Haque told Prothom Alo last night that two-day long strike has been called in Rangpur due to ‘internal reasons’.
He said Rangpur bus owner association has asked them not to operate any bus to Rangpur.