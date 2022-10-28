'Why would they suspend BRTC buses?'

Many commuters of the Rajshahi-Rangpur route relied on the public buses of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTC) as private buses on the route suspended operations on Thursday night. To their utter dismay, the BRTC buses too have suspended the operation to and from Rangpur now. The tickets sold in advance have also been refunded.

Rangpur district bus owners association has called a two-day strike from 6:00am on Friday demanding a ban on illegal vehicles, including three-wheelers, on the highway and an end to "administrative harassment" on Rangpur-Kurigram road. As a result, bus communication between different southern districts with the divisional city Rangpur came to a halt leaving commuters in deep trouble.

Opposition party BNP will hold its Rangpur divisional rally on Saturday. BNP leaders claim the strike has been called at the behest of the ruling party to thwart the masses from joining the party rally. The owners association, however, denied the allegation.