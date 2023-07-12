Our one-point demand too, no election without Sheikh Hasina: Obaidul Quader

Responding to the BNP’s one-point demand seeking the resignation of the Awami League government, party general secretary Obaidul Quader also announced their one-point demand, saying no election will be held under anyone except prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Urging the party leaders and activists to be ready to take to the streets anytime, Obaidul Quader said, “A game will be played until the election. Don’t leave the street. Arrive immediately when you are called.”