Our one-point demand too, no election without Sheikh Hasina: Obaidul Quader

Responding to the BNP’s one-point demand seeking the resignation of the Awami League government, party general secretary Obaidul Quader also announced their one-point demand, saying no election will be held under anyone except prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Urging the party leaders and activists to be ready to take to the streets anytime, Obaidul Quader said, “A game will be played until the election. Don’t leave the street. Arrive immediately when you are called.”
Ruling Awami League and its major rival BNP held separate rallies in a distance of 1.5 kilometre in Dhaka on Wednesday where both parties announced their one-point movement. Both parties counter political programme at a time when delegations from the US and the European Union are visiting Bangladesh to observe the situation centring the next national election.
Ruling Awami League held a peace rally on the road of the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in protest of BNP’s rally in Naya Paltan demanding the resignation of the incumbent Awami League government.
Addressing the party rally, Obaidul Quader said If BNP joins the election it will concede a defeat, and, so, they ‘hate’ Sheikh Hasina out of this fear.
He, however, vowed not to surrender to the BNP’s demand saying, “We never got an honest, popular and brave leader like Sheikh Hasina in past 48 years. We did not get a competent administrator and a successful diplomat. We don’t want to lose Shiekh Hasina.”
“We don’t want to lose a leader whose honesty and hard work the people of Bangladesh love. We don’t want to lose a leader who is available over phone at 2:00am,” he added.
Criticising the BNP, the Awami League general secretary said BNP didn’t want metro rail, Padma Bridge and Karnaphuli tunnel. BNP doesn’t like the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project. BNP doesn’t like Sheikh Hasina either and her 'crime' is she has developed the country and she dreams to build a smart Bangladesh.
There will be no compromise and talks with those who shed blood in their hands, Obaidul Quader said adding, “Our leader has shown a great kindness. Even after the 21 August grade attack, Sheikh Hasina rushed to Gulshan following the death of Khaleda Zia’s youngest son Arafat Rahman Koko, but the door was closed. We can’t comprise with these people.”
Referring to countries that are vocal over a fair election in Bangladesh, the Awami League general secretary said, “We want to tell our foreign friends that you want a fair election here, and our goal too is a fair election.” He declared to resist those who will try to hinder the polls.
Calling the party leaders and activists to take to the street, Obaidul Quader said it is July now. August is the month of mourning. Then comes September, but programmes will continue from now. There will be various programmes in various months. Public campaign will continue in August along with the mourning programmes, he added.
Obaidul Quader urged the like-minded and associated organisations of Awami League to remain active. He told the party student wing Chhattra League, “Hold student rallies. There is no time and lots of work to do.”
He also urged the Mohila Awami League to hold women rallies.
BNP’s dream on the fall of the government drowned to the muddy water of Naya Paltan, the Awami League general secretary said.
Obaidul Quader said, “BNP dreamt a lot and tried to bring many people with kantha and pillow, and that dream was shattered in cattle market in December. BNP sees another dream and that is an election under a neutral government following the resignation of Hasina, but this dream has stuck in the muddy water of Naya Paltan.”
Awami League’s Dhaka city south unit president Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the rally. He said, “We have started rehearsal only. Mirza Fakhrul doesn’t know Awami League. He will have to flee Dhaka.”