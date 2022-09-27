'AL has no scope to cling to power as BNP men ready to embrace deaths'

Stating that there's no scope for Awami League (AL) to cling to power this time, BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas said their party leaders and activists are even ready to embrace deaths to make their movement success by ousting the current regime, reports UNB.

“Shaon (Shaon Pradhan) was shot dead by the police in Narayanganj while Shahidul Islam Shaon in Munshiganj. BNP workers have learned how to take bullets and embrace deaths… so, I don't see any way for this government to stay in power," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the government won't be able to retain power this time, no matter how many strategies it takes. “Why do you want to stay in power illegally? Why do you (AL) have to rule the country for so many years? Is it for gunning down people and looting banks?”