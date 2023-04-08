8 Jamaat leaders remanded in anti-terrorism case

A Dhaka court today granted a five-day remand to Jamaat-e-Islami's Dhaka metropolitan north ameer (chief) Muhammad Selim Uddin, who was arrested from a secret meeting along seven others in Bashundhara Residential area of the capital on Friday evening, reports BSS.

The other seven accused in the case-- Jamaat-e Islami mahanagar majlish member Abul Bashar, former general secretary of Cumilla district Chhatra Shibir Mohammad Yusuf and Jamaat-e-Islami activists Anwarul Haque, Shabbir Ahmed, Engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam and Abdul Hakim Sarkar-- were granted two-day remand each.