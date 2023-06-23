BNP wants bloodshed in country again: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said on the AL's founding anniversary, its leaders and activists should take oath against the conspiracy of the opposition parties.

"We are there. This soil is our soil. Our roots have deepened in this soil. We were born here...we will protect the dignity of our motherland at any cost, even in exchange of blood. That is our pledge," he said.

The AL general secretary said there are two achievements in the life of Bangalees - one is Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and another is leader of our struggle Sheikh Hasina.

The Awami League is the resort of the two achievements, he said, adding that the Awami League is the name of moving forward against any emergency and crisis period like disaster.