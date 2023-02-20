DU Chhatra League issues 10-point directives for members

The instructions include -- not to involve themselves in any group activities outside of BCL; not to engage in motorbike showdowns; not to behave in loud, rowdy manner; to take part in all cultural activities in the campus; ensuring proper environment for education and not to get involved in activities that hamper the environment of education in the halls; to take part in the development activities in the halls; not to use banners and festoons to keep the surroundings clean; maintain good relations with progressive and other organisations including other student organisations, cultural organisations and bus committees; to be cooperative with the media workers, to help university administration take legal actions against misdeeds and crimes including drugs, terrorism, extortion etc. and not to get involved in any work that violates the rules of the organisation.
The package of instructions came with an official notification signed by the president of Dhaka University Chhatra League Mazharul Kabir Shoyon, and general secretary Tanbir Hasan Saiakat.
The DU unit of BCL was forced to expel many leaders and activists in light of the recent incidents.