DU Chhatra League issues 10-point directives for members

The Dhaka University unit (DU) of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the ruling party's student front, has issued a set of ten instructions to leaders and activists of DU Unit, in an apparent attempt to instill discipline in the ranks following a series of untoward incidents, reports UNB.

The package of instructions came with an official notification signed by the president of Dhaka University Chhatra League Mazharul Kabir Shoyon, and general secretary Tanbir Hasan Saiakat.